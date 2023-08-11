MyyShop awarded "Most Innovative Social Commerce Platform" at Global Brands Magazine's Global Brand Award 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group, has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine's annual awards as "the Most Innovative Social Commerce Platform". Launched in 2020, MyyShop is a vital component of DHGATE Group's localization strategy, with a vision of a world where creators can effortlessly transform their passion and influence into thriving businesses, with MyyShop providing the tools and resources they need to succeed.

In 2023, MyyShop launched the Million-Follower Movement campaign dedicated to helping content creators monetize their social impact effortlessly. In addition to catering to content creators with millions of followers, MyyShop also addresses the pain points of nano-creators. Leveraging 19 years of cross-border big data experience and AI-powered product selection tools, MyyShop accurately matches the best creators with products offered by platform merchants.

Global Brands Magazine has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. Each year, Global Brands Magazine hosts a series of awards to recognize companies that stand out as industry leaders through their unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products. Winners include global brands such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Fidelity Investments, NVIDIA, BYD Electronics, Alipay, and DHL, among other prominent brands.

Commenting on winning the award, Diane Wang, the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group, said, "We are beyond thrilled and humbled to have been recognized for our hard work and dedication. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our exceptional team. We are committed to making cross-border e-commerce accessible and enabling more people to participate in global trade."

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audience won't be able to resist, allowing them to sell with confidence knowing their products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com 

