MZ and IRIS Business join forces to offer compliance solutions under the leadership of Marcelo Alcântara and Alexander Salz. The technology focuses on the regulatory processes of Brazilian and Latin American companies.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new strategy aims to further strengthen the bond between both companies and their clients by introducing technology for regulatory compliance and internationalizing their brands. The announcement, disclosed on January 15, 2023, in São Paulo, is a milestone for MZ, the global leader in investor relations solutions, and IRIS Business, a listed company in India and a leader in compliance, XBRL, and document management solutions, with a customer base of over 6,000 clients in 50 countries.

This unprecedented partnership in the capital markets and investor relations promises to provide an enhanced experience for their audiences. In the scope of this cooperation, IRIS Business will provide platforms for regulatory compliance, enabling automation and composition of various company documents, ranging from reports to CVM and SEC to iXBRL and managerial documents. All of this will be complemented by MZ's recognized service and quality.

This initiative reinforces the joint commitment of MZ and IRIS Business to invest in technology and modernization of products and services, aiming to offer clients the most advanced solutions in the global market.

About MZ

www.mzgroup.com

MZ is the largest independent and leading global player in investor relations (IR) solutions. Founded in 1999, the Company has surpassed the mark of 2,000 websites published, currently serving over 800 companies and investment management firms listed on 12 stock exchanges. With the purpose of empowering IR strategies, MZ delivers innovative technologies and exceptional customer service, ensuring long-term partnerships.

About IRIS

www.irisbusiness.com/

IRIS Business Services Ltd. is a leading RegTech company that has been evolving the way companies meet their regulatory compliance requirements since 1996. Based in Mumbai, India, the company offers a comprehensive set of technology-based solutions that enable companies to meet a wide range of regulatory requirements with superior quality and cost efficiency. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, IRIS has become a world-class partner for companies.

