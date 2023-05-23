MZ and Itaú sign an innovative partnership to facilitate and empower access to market intelligence services

The new strategy is aimed at further strengthening the relationship of both companies with their respective clients.

SÃO PAULO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, the global leader in investor relations solutions, and Banco Itaú, one of the largest financial conglomerates in Latin America, announced an unprecedented capital market and investor relations partnership. This milestone marks a new chapter for both companies, who will offer even better experiences to their respective audiences.

As part of this initiative, Itaú will subsidize the shareholder base management platform to all clients of the bank's bookkeeping services who do not yet use MZ's platform.

This joint effort and investment are aimed at strengthening the relationship between the bank and its clients by adding technology, information security and intelligence tools to manage their shareholder base and investor relations strategies, supported by MZ, the leading and reference company in the market.

In addition to an automated upload of Itaú's daily bookkeeping data to MZ's platform, clients will also have access to services, such as:

  • Shareholder base, grouped by manager;
  • Fund classification by profile, type and turnover;
  • Shareholder position in publicly traded peers;
  • Monitoring of insider trading; and
  • Generation of reports for shareholder meetings and CVM regulatory reports.

MZ and Itaú are extremely excited about this joint effort and the added value it will bring. Together, Itaú and MZ are committed to offering innovative and superior quality solutions to boost their clients' success in the investor relations area, enabling them to evolve to a whole new level.

Ph Zabisky
CEO

Media Relations
[email protected] | (11) 94242-5988

About MZ

MZ (www.mzgroup.com) is the largest independent and leading global player of investor relations (IR) solutions. Founded in 1999, the Company has surpassed the mark of 2,000 websites published, currently serving over 800 companies and investment management firms listed on 12 stock exchanges. With the purpose of empowering IR strategies, MZ delivers innovative technologies and exceptional customer service, ensuring long-term partnerships.

About Itaú

Itaú Unibanco is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Latin America, offering a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. With a successful history and commitment to excellence, Itaú Unibanco is recognized for its strength and expertise in the financial market.

SOURCE MZ

