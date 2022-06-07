MZ Capital Partners Announces Sale of The Vantage Naperville Apartment Community

The award-winning ground up new construction development, which reached full occupancy in a record setting 90 days, sold approximately one year after receiving its building completion Certificate of Occupancy.

Situated at the gateway to the revitalized Ogden Area Corridor, the Vantage offers bright studio and 1-bedroom convertible apartments with 9-foot ceilings, in-home full-size washers/dryers, and stainless-steel appliances. Featuring private work from home office suites, 24/7 smart package delivery and pickup, high speed fiber optic internet connection, and balconies in select units, the Vantage represents high end urban style living in an attractive suburban setting.

The transaction was brokered by JLL Capital Markets in Chicago.

MZ Capital Partners, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois is a demographically driven real estate investment firm with a specialty niche in multifamily assets throughout the United States. The firm has been recognized with placement on the INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and was named overall winner of "Best Places to Work" in the multifamily industry by the National Apartment Association.

