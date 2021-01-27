MZ Launches Exclusive IR Website Offer to OTC Traded Public Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor services, today announced an exclusive offer to all public companies traded on the OTC Markets (inclusive of OTCQX, OTCQB & Pink, ) whereby MZ will develop an IR website and offer one-year of hosting and maintenance of the new website free-of-charge.

All MZ websites are built with investor engagement and regulatory compliance in mind, leveraging fully responsive, modern, and GDPR-compliant designs. Websites are hosted by Amazon AWS and with a user-friendly content management tool.

"We are thrilled to announce this innovative new offering, allowing any public company, regardless of size, to offer an engaging, professional public presence," said Amanda Munhoz, Partner at MZ. "Our offer allows any public company to efficiently communicate its investment thesis, maintain regulatory compliance and engage with its investors seeking additional information, all while saving thousands as compared to competing providers.

"We look forward to working closely with the management teams of OTC traded companies, leveraging our years of experience servicing larger-cap issuers to bring an unrivaled level of service to the OTC markets."

All eligible public companies can find more information at https://www.mzgroup.com/otc-lets-start/ or contact the MZ team at [email protected].

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations services for over 20 years. Our solutions are trusted by more than 700 clients worldwide and we have published over 1,400 IR websites. Our portfolio of intelligence and communication solutions empower our clients to be ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.mzgroup.com/

Contact:

Amanda Munhoz

Partner & Sales Executive

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.com

