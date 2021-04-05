MZ Partners with the NEO Exchange as a Trusted Service Provider

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, has partnered with the NEO Exchange, a Canadian stock exchange, to provide its investor relations and technology solutions to NEO's corporate issuers through its Trusted Service Provider Program.

Launched in 2015, the NEO Exchange has earned a reputation as Canada's innovative and disruptive tier-one stock exchange, bringing much-needed competition to the Canadian capital markets landscape. The Trusted Service Provider program recommends service providers who are committed to meeting the needs of capital raising companies. NEO Trusted Service Providers are leading experts in their fields and across all verticals including, legal, accounting, audit, communications, transfer agency, finance, governance, IR, PR and marketing support.

In addition to MZ's comprehensive investor relations and outreach service offerings, MZ will provide NEO issuers preferential rates and exclusive technology packages. At launch, MZ is offering to design and implement a company's new website in 7 days, as well as hosting of an IR website, completely free–of–charge, for an entire year. For more information on this offer, please contact [email protected].

"We are privileged to enroll in NEO's partner program and to begin extending our unique one-stop-shop model of high-value services and technologies to over 120 unique listings on the NEO Exchange," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "NEO consistently represents close to 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities, and is backed by some of the most reputable financial organizations in Canada who recognized a need for innovation and disruption in the industry."

"As a trusted partner, we can add significant value to the growing number of corporate issuers that turn to NEO for next-generation capital raising and liquidity solutions. NEO clients will now have access to some of the most robust outreach, consulting, and IR technology solutions on the market, such as ESG reporting and custom website capabilities. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with NEO, while providing issuers a suite of consulting and technology services tailored to their corporate lifecycles," concluded Falesnik.

Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer at NEO, added, "MZ is a robust addition to our corporate issuer toolkit as the world's largest independently owned investor relations and corporate communications firm. Several of our clients are already using MZ, and we have been consistently impressed by their attention to detail, strategic approach to investor relations, and masterful execution. We are confident in recommending their services and look forward to continuing to work together with the MZ team to help our corporate issuers thrive. MZ Group joins a carefully vetted collection of leading experts, across all verticals, who are committed to meeting the needs of growth companies and are aligned with NEO's vision, values, and commitment to providing exceptional client service."

NEO Exchange Digital Market Open Event

In conjunction with the new partnership, MZ will participate in a Digital Market Open Event for the NEO Exchange on Monday, April 5 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include welcome remarks from Erik Sloane, NEO, and remarks and a presentation from Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ. Register for the event here.

MZ Group's Comprehensive Service Offerings:

Investor Relations and Outreach – Full-service investor relations services and introduction capabilities, with a database of over 140,000 investors worldwide.

– Full-service investor relations services and introduction capabilities, with a database of over 140,000 investors worldwide. Financial Media Awareness – Targeted campaigns to business and financial media, as well as branded newsletter contributors.

– Targeted campaigns to business and financial media, as well as branded newsletter contributors. Social Media Services – Account creation & optimization, custom graphics, posting and management, advertising campaigns and detailed monthly reporting.

– Account creation & optimization, custom graphics, posting and management, advertising campaigns and detailed monthly reporting. ESG Consulting & Software – Education, auditing, reporting and strategic implementation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics leveraging MZ's proprietary software, ESGiQ.

– Education, auditing, reporting and strategic implementation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics leveraging MZ's proprietary software, ESGiQ. Market Surveillance & Intelligence – Stock surveillance on a micro and macro level with real time ownership monitoring.

– Stock surveillance on a micro and macro level with real time ownership monitoring. Website Design & Hosting – Corporate and investor relations websites designed to bring a better experience using benchmark practices based on the latest technology and trends.

– Corporate and investor relations websites designed to bring a better experience using benchmark practices based on the latest technology and trends. Conference Calls & Webcasting – Enhance your audience engagement with top-tier call and webcasting services.

– Enhance your audience engagement with top-tier call and webcasting services. Investor Relations CRM – Manage information on key stakeholders and access investment fund profiles to enhance your targeting efforts.

– Manage information on key stakeholders and access investment fund profiles to enhance your targeting efforts. Board Portals – Nasdaq Boardvantage® Board Portal. A paperless boardroom for effective corporate engagement that improves workflow and organization for the board of directors.

– Nasdaq Boardvantage® Board Portal. A paperless boardroom for effective corporate engagement that improves workflow and organization for the board of directors. Press Release Distribution Services – Unlimited news release distribution via our newswire partners, using the world's largest distribution networks.

Unlimited news release distribution via our newswire partners, using the world's largest distribution networks. Regulatory Filings – Edgar & XBRL filing capabilities to meet SEC and other regulatory requirements.

To learn more about MZ Group, please visit www.mzgroup.com or contact Greg Falesnik at [email protected]. For more information on NEO's Trusted Service Provider Program, click here.

