MZ Technologies' GENIO™ Tool Suite Adopted For Major System-in-Package IC

News provided by

Monozukuri Technologies

20 Jun, 2023, 06:06 ET

ROME, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An internationally respected System/ASIC company is adopting MZ Technologies' GENIO™ 1.7 fully-integrated EDA co-design tool.

The company adopted a full-suite license and has targeted a next generation global semiconductor product family based on heterogeneous advanced technology system-in-package (SIP.) Details of the design remain scant due to the propriety nature of the underlying technology.

Continue Reading
One of the features of the recently licensed GENIOTM 1.6 is its 3D stack planning is not a trivial job. As an IC/Package co-design tool, GENIOTM analyses all configurations, identifying the most promising ones to be optimized and compared.
One of the features of the recently licensed GENIOTM 1.6 is its 3D stack planning is not a trivial job. As an IC/Package co-design tool, GENIOTM analyses all configurations, identifying the most promising ones to be optimized and compared.

The licensing agreement marks a major milestone for MZ Technologies, representing its initial entry into the broad Asian market.

"To be the co-design tool of choice in the international marketplace is a huge step forward," said Anna Fontanelli, Founder and CEO of MZ Technologies. "It is global confirmation of the tool's contribution to the future of chiplet-based and advanced hybrid package design.

GENIO™ 1.7 is the first commercial integrated silicon/packaging co-design tool, available to IC and IC Package design leading companies. Its cross-hierarchical, 3D-aware, design methodologies streamline the entire IC eco-system. It integrates IC and advanced packaging design to ensure full system level optimization, shorten the design cycle, drive faster time-to-manufacturing and improve yields.

GENIO™ 1.7 co-plans the final packaged device and integrated electronic circuits (ICs) in complex 2.5-3D chiplet-based hybrid configurations and was recognized by an international jury of industry experts as a revolutionary EDA co-design tool.

The GENIO tool also easily integrates existing silicon and package EDA flows to create full co-design and optimization of complex multi-chip designs that comprise advanced heterogeneous microelectronic systems.

GENIO™ 1.7 licensed under this agreement features Parasitic Estimation and Stack Planning functionality that slash total design time and reduces overall design complexity.

Parasitic Estimation enables early-on system analysis, based on virtual routes, prior to physical implementation. Stack Planning Support automatically identifies the best 3D stack configuration, given physical and electrical constraints. It provides a more efficient chiplet-based 3D-IC system organization and electrical performance, while reducing the physical resources (TSVs) required for vertical interconnect.

For a more information, go to www.monozukuri.eu

About MZ Technologies

MZ Technologies is the marketing function of Monozukuri S.p.A. Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

SOURCE Monozukuri Technologies

Also from this source

Monozukuri Cracks the Code to IC/Package Co-optimization

Monozukuri to Present at DATE - 3D Design Workshop

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.