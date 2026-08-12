N-able Investigation Notice: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into N-able (NABL)

The investigation concerns whether N-able's public disclosures adequately reflected renewal trends across its UEM and EDR products before the Company reset its FY2026 revenue and ARR outlook.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) shareholders absorbed losses following the Company's Q2 2026 earnings release, in which FY2026 revenue guidance was lowered from $554-$559 million to approximately $539-$542 million and FY2026 ARR guidance was cut from $581-$586 million to $562-$565 million -- after the Company disclosed that renewal rates in its largest cohort, primarily involving UEM and EDR, came in below expectations. If you lost money on NABL, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The reduction followed a quarter in which reported results were broadly in line with expectations: Q2 2026 revenue of $138.2 million, ARR of $544.5 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.10. The revision was to the forward outlook, not the reported quarter.

The investigation focuses on the Company's retention-related disclosures. On the February 19, 2026 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Tim O'Brien stated that the FY2026 outlook "reflects our expectations for steady demand trends, stable retention and continued execution." On May 7, 2026, Chief Executive Officer John Pagliuca stated that "gross and net revenue dollar retention both improved quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, with trailing 12-month net retention now at 106%." No UEM- or EDR-specific renewal figures were provided. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into whether those disclosures may not have adequately reflected then-current renewal trends.

Shareholders who purchased N-able securities and suffered losses may request a no-cost review of their potential recovery, or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NABL Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the NABL investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased NABL securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the NABL investigation?A: Investors who purchased NABL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether N-able made materially false or misleading statements regarding customer retention and renewal trends. When the Company lowered its FY2026 revenue and ARR guidance and cited softer renewal rates in UEM and EDR, the stock price declined.

Q: What do NABL investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my NABL shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought NABL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com