PZZA SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Papa John's International

Papa John's cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $180-$190 million from $200-$210 million -- a $20 million reduction at the midpoint -- weeks after telling shareholders it expected at least $25 million in enterprise cost savings. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of PZZA investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A $20 million reduction at the midpoint of full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, paired with the suspension of its quarterly dividend, sent Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares lower following the Company's Q2 2026 operating update. Investors who suffered losses on PZZA are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On March 10, 2026, in a preliminary proxy statement, Papa John's stated: "Together with our strategic transformation, we expect our cost actions to deliver at least $25 million in enterprise cost savings outside of marketing through 2027, with approximately $13 million of this expected to be realized in 2026." That filing did not reference a reduced full-year outlook or a suspension of the quarterly dividend.

In its Q2 2026 update, Papa John's lowered full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million at both ends of the range, reducing its outlook from $200 million–$210 million to $180 million–$190 million, and suspended the quarterly dividend to redirect capital toward its transformation strategy. North American comparable sales for the quarter declined 8.3%. The investigation concerns whether the Company's forward outlook adequately reflected the cost and margin pressures underlying those figures.

Shareholders who lost money on Papa John's stock may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights at no cost, or reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PZZA Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Papa John's International made materially false or misleading statements regarding its forward cost-savings expectations and full-year outlook. After the Company reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $180-$190 million and suspended its quarterly dividend, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PZZA investigation?A: Investors who purchased PZZA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did Papa John's allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do PZZA investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PZZA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PZZA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com