n-Butanol Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR to 2022, Middle East & Africa Expected to be the Fastest-growing Market

The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for n-Butanol as a solvent and intermediate from end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, textile, agrochemical, and pharmaceuticals. Increasing population, growing urbanization, rising GDP, improving standards of living, and the increasing number of agreements, joint ventures, expansions, and other development activities by leading market players have also contributed to the growth of the global n-Butanol market.

The n-Butanol market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users of n-Butanol. BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (US), OXEA (Germany), Sasol (South Africa), PetroChina (China), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), BASF PETRONAS (Malaysia), Sinopec (China), and KH Neochem (Japan) are the leading players operating in the n-Butanol market.

Middle East & Africa (MEA)region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for n-Butanol during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The construction industry of MEA countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa is witnessing a robust growth rate owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. Rising living standards have also enhanced the food and personal care industries in the region.

The main objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the n-Butanol market based on application and region. The report includes detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the market. The report strategically analyzes the market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the total market. In the report, the n-Butanol market has been studied for key regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

In this report, n-Butanol market sizes have been derived from various research methodologies. In the secondary research process, different sources have been referred to identify and collect information for this study on the n-Butanol market. These secondary sources include annual reports, press releases, investor presentations of companies and associations (such as Coatings world, ScienceDirect, ACS Publications, and others) and white papers, certified publications, and articles from recognized authors.

Anticipating the market potential, certain petrochemical companies in this region have adopted strategic partnerships to form a cluster to supply and use each other's products. This is one of the key factors boosting the production and consumption of n-Butanol in the Middle East region. For instance, Saudi Butanol Company (SABUCO) has established the world's largest n-Butanol production facility in Saudi Arabia.

These primary sources have been divided into three categories:

By Company Type: Tier 1-50%, Tier 2-25%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation: C Level-45%, Director Level-30%, and Others-25%

By Region: Asia Pacific - 35%, Europe - 25%, North America - 20%, South America -10%, and the Middle East & Africa -10%

