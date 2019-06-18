N-Hance Seeks Master Franchise Owners In Gulf Cooperation Council Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance, a U.S.-based, rapidly growing wood-refinishing and refreshing franchise opportunity, is seeking Master Franchise Owners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman as it continues to build its international presence through a highly successful international-expansion program.

N-Hance is a unique wood-refinishing business providing consumers affordable wood refreshing, including the ability to change wood colors, in flooring, cabinetry, siding, furniture and trim refinishing, at a fraction of the cost of new cabinetry or floors. N-Hance launched in 2006, began its global expansion in 2018 and already has more than 500 franchises around the world. Its Master Franchise Owner program provides entrepreneurs ownership rights to an entire region or country, where they have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that area.

"N-Hance has the products, services and technology that are beneficial to consumers anywhere — it's a business that transcends borders," said Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. "And on the ownership side, we have created a business model designed to perform well in any market, which is why our international footprint is enlarging at such a rapid pace."

"N-Hance Master Franchise Owners and their teams provide a full roster of wood refreshing and refinishing services, from floor and other timber renewal to complete cabinet makeovers through color renewal or replacement, all of which are in high demand in their countries," Manuszak added. "N-Hance's fast, durable services, market-competitive pricing and industry-leading technology, such as Lightspeed, are creating substantial opportunities for N-Hance Master Franchise Owners in the global marketplace."

Master Franchise Owners enter their markets and expand rapidly in two main ways: open and operate their own locations to establish and grow market share, and then reach out and onboard entrepreneurs, who will operate their own sub-franchise locations under the Master Franchise Owner's control and supervision.

"N-Hance has already established footholds in countries around the world, thanks to entrepreneurs who see the amazing opportunity this brand offers to their personal business-growth goals, as well as what it can do to provide steady employment and boost the local economy," Manuszak said.

To learn more about N-Hance and its international franchise opportunities, visit nhanceinternational.com .

Contact:

Joe Manuszak

Vice President, International Development

joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com

+1 616 560 8686

SOURCE N-Hance

