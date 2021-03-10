N-Hance Wood Refinishing Aims to Introduce 40 Territories Throughout Texas as Demand for Home Improvement Surges in the Pandemic Era

TEXAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic has forced consumers to spend more time at home than ever before, demand for home improvement projects continues to surge with Entrepreneur Magazine naming the industry as one of the hottest franchise categories in 2021. N-Hance Wood Refinishing ® has seen the demand first-hand with some franchise owners reporting double digit increases in consumer leads year-over-year. With increased demand and record-breaking systemwide performance, the brand has announced plans to add over 40 new territories throughout Texas, secured through strategic partnerships, within the next five years.

Leveraging a strong fourth quarter performance where year-over-year systemwide sales grew 29%, the N-Hance Franchise network is kick-starting development goals, ramping up franchise development in the Lone Star State. To meet the rising demand, N-Hance is actively seeking franchise partners in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, West Texas and the Rio Grande Valley with over 40 territories available.

"Over the last few years, we've brought in several exceptionally strong franchisees across the state who've collectively raised the bar and created a great culture and reputation for our services. We look forward to continuing this legacy as we create new opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout these target development markets," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. "We are seeing interest from entrepreneurs who already own other types of home improvement businesses looking to diversify their portfolios, as well as from people seeking entry into the booming industry with a franchise that has a proven track record of success."

N-Hance's ability to innovate and adapt throughout the pandemic has allowed the brand to remain steadfast and focused on growth. By quickly pivoting to support social distancing, the brand developed a process for virtual consultations that are easily executed via phone, computer or tablet, leaving consumers with a complete proposal, along with warranty, payment options, and availability to complete the project. This has allowed N-Hance to continue meeting all-time high demand, reporting its best sales quarter in history in Q4 2020. The growing franchise closed out the year with 29 signed agreements, and 43 more projected to open in Q1 2021.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored N-Hance with several recent award wins including Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking – the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking recognizing brands for their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength, and brand power.

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system" for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. Decades of experience paired with backing by franchise powerhouse, BELFOR Franchise Group make N-Hance a proven and profitable investment opportunity that is primed for growth in this new era fueled by self and home-improvement.

In the midst of the booming home services industry, N-Hance franchisees have an advantage through access to one of the most comprehensive initial and ongoing training programs in the industry. N-Hance is also an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. The initial investment to begin operations of a new N-Hance franchise ranges from $52,369 to $168,747, and the top quartile of franchisees average over $840,000.

For more information about N-Hance Wood Refinishing and the franchise opportunities throughout Texas, please visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ or call (615) 988-3754.

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is the largest wood refinishing company with nearly 500 franchises across North America. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV and more. The brand has become a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands.

