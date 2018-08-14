N-Hance® Wood Refinishing Builds Expansion Plans for Maryland, Signs First Franchise Agreement

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home renovations are about to become much easier for residents in Maryland. N-Hance Wood Refinishing, a national franchise that specializes in the refinishing of kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors, has announced expansion plans to bring 15 new locations to the market over the next five years. Backed by Harris Research, Inc., N-Hance is the only wood refinishing company with a presence in more than 1,300 Home Depots across the nation.

Already working toward this development goal, N-Hance will debut in the state with operations in two territories in Baltimore County, Towson and Catonsville. The new N-Hance business is officially up and running this week. Franchise owner, John Dearing will lead sales and business efforts while Tim Slattery is spearheading operations. Dearing spent over 25 years in the corporate world when he then decided to pursue entrepreneurship for more freedom and flexibility, and the opportunity to impact his community. He could not be more excited to debut N-Hance's services to his hometown.

"Maryland overall is truly an untapped market for the home improvement industry. There are so many homeowners throughout the state looking to have their cabinets and hardwood floors professionally refinished for a refreshed, updated look," stated Dearing. "We're excited to take on a nationally recognized brand name like N-Hance Wood Refinishing and become a staple in the area. We're partnered with seven Home Depots throughout the area and are already receiving requests for multiple projects. We have been well received in Baltimore County and we look forward to expanding to additional territories in the near future."

The company recently celebrated the opening of its 500-unit worldwide and has seen continued increases in top line sales. The franchise network's continued growth and success has also pushed N-Hance Wood Refinishing to new heights in the 2018 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List ranking, putting it at No. 159, a jump of nearly 100 spots from its ranking of No. 258 in 2017.

One key factor that has driven the brand's expansion over the past few years has been its efforts to find qualified franchisees in specific target markets, both nationally and internationally. N-Hance has sights set on continued growth, with plans to award 80 more franchises nationwide in 2018. Over the next five years, target markets throughout Maryland include the cities of Baltimore, Gaithersburg, Frederick, Bethesda, Bowie, Bel Air, Hagerstown, Ocean City, and Washington, D.C.

"Our continued research and development has led us to introducing numerous new products and services every year, which has strengthened our franchise model and helped us attract new franchisees," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "Maryland is the perfect market for our continued expansion as it has added jobs at a rate that outpaced all but six states, businesses are growing and consumer confidence is high. We are seeking entrepreneurs throughout the state who will make successful franchise partners and help our great company continue a high level of growth."

N-Hance Wood Refinishing is an innovative, affordable cabinet and floor renewal service. Wood cabinets and floors are renewed without the inconvenience associated with traditional refinishing and provides a much higher quality and durability than painting methods. The brand uses proprietary solutions and refinishing techniques to restore the natural beauty or change the color of hardwood floors, cabinets, doors and trims – at a more affordable cost than traditional remodels.

For more information about N-Hance and franchise opportunities in Maryland, please visit http://nhancefranchise.com.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Greater Baltimore County N-Hance Wood Refinishing, please visit https://www.nhance.com/greaterbaltimorecounty/ or call 443-338-3766.

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™



Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is based in Logan, Utah and is a trusted partner of the Home Depot, with a presence in more than 1,300 locations. N-Hance Wood Refinishing has more than 500 franchises across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and is backed by Harris Research, Inc., the same company that grew Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning company.

