N-Hance Wood Refinishing™ Grows at Lightspeed; Aims to Introduce 15 Territories Across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance Wood Refinishing, the leading nationwide franchise specializing in hardwood floor and kitchen cabinet refinishing with Lightspeed® technology, has announced plans to add 15 new territories throughout Ohio, secured through strategic partnerships, within the next five years.

Kickstarting development goals is local N-Hance owner, Thomas Fisher, who recently opened in the Sandusky area this summer. Fisher owns two territories and joins three other franchisees who opened in 2018 and are seeing incredible success throughout Ohio. To meet the rising demand in the state, N-Hance is actively seeking franchise partners in the cities of Cleveland, with nine territories available, as well as Dayton and Toledo, each with three available territories.

"Central Ohio was recently recognized as the nation's hottest real estate market due to its job growth and low interest rates fueling demand – making it a prime market for N-Hance to expand," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Our current operators in the state are seeing great success because the brand is a fit for this type of economic environment. As our reputation continues to blossom, we are looking to build on this momentum by partnering with passionate entrepreneurs who are looking to open a strong, scalable business in markets throughout Ohio."

Ty Arsenault, owner of three N-Hance Wood Refinishing territories in Portage, Stark, and South Summit Counties, joined the franchise system in early 2018, "Ohio is a market that is continuously flourishing with no sights of slowing down. I knew N-Hance would be a perfect fit because of the proven business model and innovative services it offers. My customers are constantly raving about the efficient process and high-quality results they receive."

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. N-Hance's services can give new life to your cabinets, renewing their natural beauty or updating them with a more modern look.

For more information about N-Hance Wood Refinishing and the franchise opportunities throughout Ohio, please visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ or call (435) 265-3091.

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has become the largest wood refinishing franchise with over 500 franchises across the United States. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, DIY Network and more. N-Hance is becoming a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of their innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. They are backed by the franchising powerhouse, Harris Research, Inc., the same company that grew Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning company.

