N-Hance Wood Refinishing™ Grows at Lightspeed; Aims to Introduce 16 Territories Across Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance Wood Refinishing, the leading nationwide franchise specializing in hardwood floor and kitchen cabinet refinishing with Lightspeed® technology, has announced plans to add 16 new territories throughout Maryland and Virginia, secured through strategic partnerships, within the next five years.

Kickstarting development goals is local N-Hance owner, Greg Liszewski, who recently opened in Bluemont, VA., in March. Liszewski joins six franchisees who operate 20 territories and are seeing incredible success throughout the state. With an additional two territories in Maryland, N-Hance is actively seeking franchise partners in the cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bethesda, Bowie, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, and Middle River. The brand is also targeting Virginia markets of Chantilly, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, King George, Tysons as well as all of Washington, D.C. The franchise brand has eyes set on eight new territories in Virginia and an additional eight territories in Maryland to be open and operating by 2024.

"The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, economically and socially, is ripe for a concept like N-Hance with our array of offerings for wood refinishing," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Over the last few years, we've brought in several exceptionally strong franchisees in the market who've collectively raised the bar and created a great culture in the market for our services. We look forward to continuing this legacy as we create new opportunities for entrepreneurs throughout the region."

Terry Martin, owner of N-Hance Wood Refinishing of Richmond in Virginia, joined the franchise system in 2017, "I was immediately attracted to the services and processes N-Hance offers its customers. Often times, we are able to begin a refinishing project when the customer goes to work in the morning and have it completed by the time they return home. Homeowners in my community are always amazed they can receive high-quality results in a timely manner."

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system" for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. The innovative process provides one day hardwood refinishing without the hassle of dust, mess or odor.

For more information about N-Hance Wood Refinishing and the franchise opportunity, please visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ or call (435) 265-3091.

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has become the largest wood refinishing franchise with over 500 franchises across the United States. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, DIY Network and more. N-Hance is becoming a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of their innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. They are backed by the franchising powerhouse, Harris Research, Inc., the same company that grew Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning company.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Related Links

https://nhancefranchise.com

