N-Hance™ Wood Refinishing Sees Spike in Kitchen Renovations During Pandemic

Seeing firsthand evidence of this trend is N-Hance™ Wood Refinishing , a national franchise specializing in the refinishing of hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets. The brand is reporting heightened demand for kitchen wood refinishing services, as some franchisees are seeing double digit increases in customer leads over last year at this time.

N-Hance notes some of the most popular kitchen color schemes homeowners have been asking for over the last four months:

All-White – A classic look that keeps a room clean and fresh. A white room is bright and inviting, but also timeless, which avoids costs for near future updates.

– A classic look that keeps a room clean and fresh. A white room is bright and inviting, but also timeless, which avoids costs for near future updates. Two-Toned Rooms –For example, a kitchen with white cabinetry on the perimeter and a splash of color on the island to create a focal point creates a colorful, yet balanced space.

–For example, a kitchen with white cabinetry on the perimeter and a splash of color on the island to create a focal point creates a colorful, yet balanced space. Jewel-Toned Features– Known for adding depth and sophistication to a room, jewel toned cabinets are all the rage. Emerald greens and navy blues paired with clean and classic white, wood or gold tones make for a beautifully balanced room with a splash of color.

Known for adding depth and sophistication to a room, jewel toned cabinets are all the rage. Emerald greens and navy blues paired with clean and classic white, wood or gold tones make for a beautifully balanced room with a splash of color. Black Cabinetry – Black cabinetry is on the rise, highly sought after for making a room instantly look sleek and modern. Paired with soft gold fixtures, the trend makes any room look and feel timeless and chic.

Black cabinetry is on the rise, highly sought after for making a room instantly look sleek and modern. Paired with soft gold fixtures, the trend makes any room look and feel timeless and chic. Classic Grey – A popular trend among homeowners, grey – similar to white – creates a clean and timeless look that makes the room softer and more inviting.

To help homeowners achieve their home renovation goals, N-Hance uses proprietary solutions and refinishing techniques to restore the natural beauty or change the color completely of hardwood floors, cabinets, doors and trims. The refinishing process provides a much higher quality and durability than painting methods and the brand can help with any wood refinishing need: cabinets, hardwood floors, exterior and interior doors, built-ins, stairs and railings, moldings and trim, furniture, etc.

"Complete room remodels can be costly – for example, a full kitchen remodel may cost upwards of $30,000. At N-Hance, we offer customers a way to change the look of their home with a smaller, more affordable refinishing option that makes a significant difference in the look of a room," said Nellie Garibyan, a franchise owner in Boise, Idaho. "Throughout the pandemic we have seen a strong response from our customers and that demand continues to grow. We look forward to helping homeowners achieve the home of their dreams with our safe, high-quality refinishing services."

To ensure the safest experience possible, N-Hance offers a virtual estimate service that allows for a detailed and accurate estimate while keeping the safety and privacy of customers top of mind. In addition, N-Hance technicians are following strict safety guidelines and best practices with guidance from the CDC that include wearing medical gloves, shoe covers and facial coverings (when appropriate), observing safe social distancing and more. N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system" for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. N-Hance's services can give new life to your cabinets, renewing their natural beauty or updating them with a more modern look.

For more information about N-Hance Wood Refinishing or to find an operator near you, please visit www.nhance.com.

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has become the largest wood refinishing franchise with over 500 franchises across the United States. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, DIY Network and more. The brand is becoming a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. N-Hance is backed by the franchise powerhouse, BELFOR Franchise Group with decades of experience in restoration services and franchising. For more information about N-Hance and to find a local operator, visit https://www.nhance.com/ or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ .

Media Contact: Marissa Pasillas, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Related Links

http://www.nhance.com

