N-iX Earns Google Cloud's Streaming Data Analytics and Data Warehouse Modernization designations

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, announced that it has successfully achieved two designations from Google Cloud: the Streaming Data Analytics Expertise and the Data Warehouse Modernization Expertise.

N-iX has been part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program for 3 years. Having a broad cloud-native and Google Cloud-specific expertise, the company helps global businesses gain the most of the cloud's benefits – whether it's migrating existing solutions to the Cloud or developing new ones.

Achieving Google Cloud's Streaming Data Analytics Expertise designation means that N-iX has demonstrated proficiency and has proven customer success in building customer solutions in the Streaming Data Analytics field using Google Cloud.

The Data Warehouse Modernization Expertise designation highlights N-iX's successful track record in helping businesses unlock the full potential of modern data warehousing in the cloud.

N-iX has a long record of helping customers achieve their business goals with Google Cloud. The company work includes a recent case with a global provider of managed cloud services. The N-iX team has helped the client significantly reduce their expenses by migrating their MS SQL Server infrastructure to Google Cloud's BigQuery, developing a unified data warehouse and automating the process of generating service reports.

Over the years, N-iX has successfully delivered over 200 Cloud projects. The company has worked with midsize businesses and large enterprises, including some Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, helping them transition to the Cloud and get the most out of this journey.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

