N-iX enhances partnership with Mitek Systems to offer strengthened fraud prevention services

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, announces the enhancement of its partnership with Mitek Systems, a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention. N-iX is set to leverage Mitek's industry-leading technologies to offer its clients an improved level of service, addressing the essential need for secure and efficient digital transactions in today's rapidly evolving business environment.

N-iX strengthens Fraud Prevention Services through Extended Partnership with Mitek Systems

After close collaboration, N-iX will now be incorporating Mitek's advanced technologies to contribute to setting new standards in digital identity verification and fraud prevention. The Mitek Verified Identity Platform, MiVIP , provides easy orchestration of a wide variety of identity verification services, utilizing a low-code, no-code configuration approach to quickly deploy digital journeys with an easy-to-navigate user experience that maximizes customer onboarding success. Mitek's solutions are integral to the operations of 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 leading global organizations.

In light of the expanded partnership, Nataliya Maslak, N-iX Financial Services Client Partner shares: «By leveraging Mitek's technologies, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients in secure KYC, onboarding, and fraud prevention tools. This partnership underscores N-iX's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and achieving excellence in the financial services domain and the digital security landscape.»

N-iX transforms technology into a major value driver for banks and financial services companies

N-iX delivers technological solutions for companies across the whole financial ecosystem.

The company has built expertise in Customer Lifecycle Management and Know Your Customer (KYC) by developing products for its clients and integrating Mitek's Verified Identity Platform into their ecosystems. Among other projects, N-iX has developed a cross-border payment engine for Currencycloud and a peer-to-peer lending platform for a UK-based fintech.

About Mitek Solutions

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements: www.miteksystems.com.

