N-iX introduces Data Foundation for Generative AI in partnership with AWS

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and services company, announces it has become one of the few selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners to join the new AWS Data Foundations for Generative AI program.

N-iX is among only 18 companies worldwide and the first in the EMEA region to achieve this recognition, positioning it among pioneering AWS partners equipped to help businesses accelerate Generative AI value through building robust data foundations.

"For modern organizations, data is a key differentiator for Generative AI. One of the main reasons why companies struggle to bring their GenAI POCs to life is a lack of data readiness. A solid data foundation is essential to power AI use cases effectively," said Carlos Navarro, Head of the Data and Analytics Practice at N-iX. "Our collaboration with AWS addresses the common challenges directly, providing businesses with tailored solutions to build robust data infrastructures. This partnership empowers organizations to move beyond experimentation and achieve tangible business value with AI."

As part of the AWS Data Foundations for Generative AI program, N-iX offers a full suite of services tailored to support businesses at every stage of their AI journey. By partnering with N-iX, clients gain access to unique AWS incentives, including:

A Data Strategy Diagnostic Model to assess readiness for Generative AI adoption.

to assess readiness for Generative AI adoption. AWS-specific reference architectures to simplify implementation.

to simplify implementation. Funding support for medium- to high-complexity Gen AI and data projects deployed on AWS.

N-iX is a trusted global technology partner specializing in data analytics, cloud transformation, and advanced AI/ML solutions. With over 200 data experts, we help industry leaders harness their data for actionable insights, offering services ranging from Big Data engineering and Business Intelligence to AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science.

As a recognized AWS partner, N-iX boasts a team of 180+ certified cloud experts and a proven track record of 150+ successful cloud projects, empowering clients to achieve their strategic goals with confidence.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, operational efficiency, and revenue growth using modern technology.

