N-iX named on 2024 Global Outsourcing 100: eight years of recognition

N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, announced that it has been recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) in its 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 list. This recognition affirms N-iX's status as a trusted partner for businesses in need of innovative and dependable software development solutions.

For the eighth consecutive year, N-iX has been named to the list. This achievement also marks the third time the company has been categorized in the Leaders segment.

"For more than two decades, we have focused on service excellence and achieving lasting business results. N-iX's strategy of expanding our global presence is designed to bring us closer to our clients, allowing us to deliver technological innovation and service excellence through a wide choice of delivery locations. We look forward to further deepening our technological expertise, enhancing the quality of our services, and expanding our global footprint in the coming years," comments Pavlo Deshchynskyy, N-iX Chief Operating Officer.

In 2023, N-iX reached a score of 7.7, exceeding the industry average of 6.68.

In 2022, N-iX received a star of distinction in 6 judging categories and received a perfect score of 8 in four core categories.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

