N-iX obtains Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR Service Delivery Designations

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a leading global software development company and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, has received Amazon Redshift Service Delivery Designation and Amazon EMR Service Delivery Designation.

As an Amazon Redshift Service Delivery Partner, N-iX helps businesses load, transform, and analyze data, as well as architect and implement analytics platforms. Being an Amazon EMR Service Delivery Partner, N-iX provides expertise in building and deploying big data analytics solutions to easily run big data frameworks such as Apache Hadoop, Spark, Presto, Hive, and HBase on Amazon EMR.

To achieve these designations, N-iX has undergone thorough technical validation, demonstrated proven customer success, and ensured following the best practices with Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR. Also, N-iX had to submit a list of successful client case studies with appropriate documentation and demonstration of technical implementation.

N-iX success story: developing the data platform based on AWS

One of N-iX's clients is a global provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment with over 20 years of experience. The company needed to migrate its solutions to the cloud, build a unified data platform, and ensure the high speed of the in-flight Internet.

The N-iX team has helped the client develop the AWS data platform that aggregates all the data from over 20 different sources. Moreover, N-iX integrated various data sources to build reporting and analytics solutions. In particular, they built and maintained the data lake on AWS with Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon RDS, and Amazon S3.

These solutions helped the company reduce the operational expenses, improve the quality of the in-flight Internet, find the reasons behind the ill-performance of antennas, predict equipment failures, and reduce the number of no-fault-found rates.

About N-iX AWS expertise

N-iX is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner that specializes in a wide range of AWS products and services, starting from AWS cloud strategy development to on-demand implementations and maintenance.

Besides Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR Service Delivery Designations, N-iX has achieved a number of other AWS designations and competencies, including AWS Data and Analytics Competency, Amazon RDS Designation, Amazon Kinesis Designation, Amazon API Gateway Designation.

With over 400 cloud engineers, dozens of successful projects, and many certified AWS experts, N-iX helps their clients take full advantage of AWS capabilities, maximize their cloud investments and bring lasting business results. Learn more about N-iX AWS expertise.

