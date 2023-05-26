N-iX partners with Mendix, a leading low-code platform provider

News provided by

N-iX

26 May, 2023, 09:09 ET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, announced that it has become a Mendix Partner. Mendix is a provider of an industry-leading low-code platform recognized by Forrester and Gartner.

As a Mendix Partner, N-iX can help clients accelerate their digital transformation and deliver high-quality software solutions faster. This partnership proves N-iX is well-equipped to leverage the Mendix platform to build domain-specific low-code solutions from scratch or develop components tailored to unique business needs.

"We at N-iX focus on delivering high-quality solutions to our clients quickly and efficiently. Being a Mendix partner, we can leverage the platform to accelerate application development, enhance cooperation between clients' business and IT teams, and respond quickly to changing business requirements," shares Oleksandr Shedin, Head of Delivery Unit at N-iX.

Bring your solution to market faster with N-iX!

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps the world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, operational efficiency, and revenue growth using modern technology. With over 2,000 professionals and over 20 years in the market, N-iX offers diverse expertise, including low-code and no-code development services with such platforms as Mendix, Pega, and others.

Learn more about N-iX technology consulting services and contact N-iX tech consultants to discuss your project.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077299/4056311/N_iX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE N-iX

Also from this source

N-iX Earns Google Cloud's Streaming Data Analytics and Data Warehouse Modernization designations

N-iX named on 2023 Global Outsourcing 100: seven years of recognition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.