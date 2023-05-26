N-iX partners with Mendix, a leading low-code platform provider

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, announced that it has become a Mendix Partner. Mendix is a provider of an industry-leading low-code platform recognized by Forrester and Gartner.

As a Mendix Partner, N-iX can help clients accelerate their digital transformation and deliver high-quality software solutions faster. This partnership proves N-iX is well-equipped to leverage the Mendix platform to build domain-specific low-code solutions from scratch or develop components tailored to unique business needs.

"We at N-iX focus on delivering high-quality solutions to our clients quickly and efficiently. Being a Mendix partner, we can leverage the platform to accelerate application development, enhance cooperation between clients' business and IT teams, and respond quickly to changing business requirements," shares Oleksandr Shedin, Head of Delivery Unit at N-iX.

Bring your solution to market faster with N-iX!

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps the world's leading organizations turn challenges into lasting business value, operational efficiency, and revenue growth using modern technology. With over 2,000 professionals and over 20 years in the market, N-iX offers diverse expertise, including low-code and no-code development services with such platforms as Mendix, Pega, and others.

Learn more about N-iX technology consulting services and contact N-iX tech consultants to discuss your project.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077299/4056311/N_iX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE N-iX