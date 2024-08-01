N-iX recognized among Modern Application Development Services Providers

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been acknowledged among Modern Application Development Services providers by Forrester, a global research and advisory company, in their recently published report "The Modern Application Development Services Landscape, Q3 2024". In this report, Forrester offers an insightful overview of 42 notable vendors that vary by size, type of offering, geography, and business scenario differentiation.

Analyst Report: The Modern Application Development Services Landscape, Q3 2024

Modern Application Development (MAD) plays a pivotal role in helping enterprises enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, access real-time data, reduce operational costs, and accelerate innovation. Many enterprises seek external support from MAD service providers to foster collaboration and drive innovation for better business outcomes.

Forrester's overview equips technical decision-makers with the insights needed to identify the ideal partner for their MAD journey. In the report, Forrester asked each of the 42 listed providers to identify the top business scenarios for which clients choose their services. This overview also highlighted the extended business scenarios that differentiate the vendors. For instance, N-iX is featured in the report for selecting Backend Integration and Modernization, Generative AI to increase employee productivity, and Modern Measurement and Metrics as the top reasons clients work with them out of those extended business scenarios.

"To us, this acknowledgment highlights our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, agile methodologies, and cloud-native solutions to co-create value with our clients. Our focus remains on helping businesses modernize their capabilities, enhance productivity, and achieve significant cost savings," comments Valentyn Kropov, CTO at N-iX

Explore the Forrester report (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase).

Accelerate digital transformation with N-iX.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

