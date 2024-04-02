N-iX recognized as a Major Contender in the "Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024" report by Everest Group

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX , a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in its "Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024".

Everest Group acknowledged N-iX as a Major Contender in its “Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024”

The report analyzes top software engineering service providers based on their overall capability and market impact through three subdimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered to the clients based on customer feedback and transformational impact. The report includes the PEAK Matrix, which classifies providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

"N-iX is recognized for being a reliable tech partner that focuses on service excellence and lasting business results for its global clients. In over 20 years in the global tech market, N-iX has a successful track record of turning challenges into lasting business value, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. In recent years, we have significantly expanded our team and global presence. This expansion allows us to bring tech innovation to our new and existing clients through a wider choice of delivery locations. We are looking forward to further refining the quality of our services and expanding our expertise in the years to come," shares Nazariy Zhovtanetskyy, a Chief Strategy Officer and a Board member of N-iX.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

