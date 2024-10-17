NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been recognized by Everest Group in its 'Key Verticals, Value Chain Elements, and Nearshore Delivery Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024'.

The report focuses on identifying key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the software product engineering landscape, providing insights into how enterprises can navigate the evolving market dynamics.

N-iX recognized in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® 2024

It evaluates the top 37 engineering service providers based on their capabilities, market impact, and overall performance, positioning them on the PEAK Matrix® to help enterprises make informed sourcing decisions.

N-iX has been recognized as a Major Contender in the 2024 Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for BFSI, LATAM, and Central and Eastern Europe-specific sectors. Additionally, N-iX has been classified as an Aspirant for Operations, Retail, Healthcare, ISV and Internet, and Media and Entertainment-specific Software Product Engineering Services.

"By continuously refining our expertise, N-iX team empowers businesses to navigate the evolving software engineering landscape. From business transformation readiness assessments to implementation, scaling, and quality assurance, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to help businesses drive innovation and achieve their strategic goals globally," comments Valentyn Kropov, Chief Technology Officer at N-iX.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

