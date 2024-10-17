N-iX recognized in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® 2024
News provided byN-iX
Oct 17, 2024, 10:07 ET
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been recognized by Everest Group in its 'Key Verticals, Value Chain Elements, and Nearshore Delivery Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024'.
The report focuses on identifying key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the software product engineering landscape, providing insights into how enterprises can navigate the evolving market dynamics.
It evaluates the top 37 engineering service providers based on their capabilities, market impact, and overall performance, positioning them on the PEAK Matrix® to help enterprises make informed sourcing decisions.
N-iX has been recognized as a Major Contender in the 2024 Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for BFSI, LATAM, and Central and Eastern Europe-specific sectors. Additionally, N-iX has been classified as an Aspirant for Operations, Retail, Healthcare, ISV and Internet, and Media and Entertainment-specific Software Product Engineering Services.
"By continuously refining our expertise, N-iX team empowers businesses to navigate the evolving software engineering landscape. From business transformation readiness assessments to implementation, scaling, and quality assurance, we leverage cutting-edge technologies to help businesses drive innovation and achieve their strategic goals globally," comments Valentyn Kropov, Chief Technology Officer at N-iX.
Access Everest Group's report.
Empower your business with N-iX expertise.
About N-iX
N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533579/N_iX.jpg
SOURCE N-iX
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article