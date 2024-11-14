N-iX recognized in Q4 2024 analyst report: Application Modernization and Multicloud Managed services

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has been recognized by Forrester, a global research and advisory company, in its report, The Application Modernization and Multicloud Managed Services Landscape, Q4 2024. The report provides an insightful overview of 42 notable service providers, examining their contributions to the evolving landscape of digital transformation.

The Application Modernization And Multicloud Managed Services Landscape, Q4 2024

Forrester's report acknowledges the strategic value that application modernization and multicloud managed services providers bring to businesses. By leveraging these services, organizations can accelerate their digital transformation, optimize customer experiences, harness specialized technical capabilities, and manage operational costs associated with legacy systems effectively.

Forrester asked each provider included in the Landscape to select the top business scenarios for which clients select them and from there determined which are the extended business scenarios that highlight differentiation among providers. N-iX is shown in the report for having selected infrastructure modernization, application rationalization/retirement, and cloud-native development execution as top reasons clients work with them out of those extended business scenarios. According to N-iX, these are key areas that align with modern enterprises' demands for agility and innovation.

"Forrester's comprehensive assessment helps sourcing professionals and business leaders understand the differentiators of service providers. To us, N-iX's inclusion among notable providers is a testament to our robust capabilities and strategic growth in this competitive space. Our team remains committed to empowering clients with innovative and scalable solutions that bridge legacy and cloud-native systems, ensuring businesses remain resilient and adaptable in a rapidly changing digital environment," comments Valentyn Kropov, CTO at N-iX.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

