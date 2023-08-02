N-iX releases comprehensive Report on Latin American tech landscape

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX , a global software solutions and engineering services company, has published an in-depth report examining the tech landscape of Latin American countries, including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Chile, and others. This comprehensive analysis aims to assist senior executives, tech and business leaders seeking software development partners, strategic sourcing destinations, and development center locations.

For over two decades, N-iX has been helping industry-leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies expand their tech expertise and engineering capabilities. With an R&D center in Medellin, Colombia, and team extension services in Latin America , N-iX understands the local market dynamic and provides clients with access to top engineering talent in the region. To prepare the report, N-iX team has utilized its market knowledge as well as tapped into 150 various sources, such as government publications, market research reports from reputable organizations like the World Bank, OECD, Statista, and industry studies.

The report delves into the business climate, technological infrastructure, innovation potential, talent pool and key tech hubs of Latin American countries. Education and English proficiency levels are also explored since effective communication and a highly skilled workforce play significant roles in the success of future cooperation.

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

