N-iX releases comprehensive Report on Latin American tech landscape

News provided by

N-iX

02 Aug, 2023, 10:33 ET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has published an in-depth report examining the tech landscape of Latin American countries, including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Chile, and others. This comprehensive analysis aims to assist senior executives, tech and business leaders seeking software development partners, strategic sourcing destinations, and development center locations.

For over two decades, N-iX has been helping industry-leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies expand their tech expertise and engineering capabilities. With an R&D center in Medellin, Colombia, and team extension services in Latin America, N-iX understands the local market dynamic and provides clients with access to top engineering talent in the region. To prepare the report, N-iX team has utilized its market knowledge as well as tapped into 150 various sources, such as government publications, market research reports from reputable organizations like the World Bank, OECD, Statista, and industry studies.

The report delves into the business climate, technological infrastructure, innovation potential, talent pool and key tech hubs of Latin American countries. Education and English proficiency levels are also explored since effective communication and a highly skilled workforce play significant roles in the success of future cooperation.

To access the full report, please visit N-iX website.

To learn more about N-iX's software solutions and engineering services, visit N-iX Team Extension in Latin America page

About N-iX

N-iX is a global software solutions and engineering services company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. With over 2,000 specialists, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains covering a wide variety of sectors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077299/4193537/N_iX_Logo.jpg

SOURCE N-iX

Also from this source

N-iX partners with Mendix, a leading low-code platform provider

N-iX Earns Google Cloud's Streaming Data Analytics and Data Warehouse Modernization designations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.