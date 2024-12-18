NĀ KOA Continues Commitment to Homeless Children in Hawai'i Through Support for Project Hawai'i

MILILANI, Hawaii, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patch of Shade, Inc, the creator of the NĀ KOA® line of premium leather goods with authentic Polynesian tattoo art (www.nakoa.com) reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of homeless children in Hawai'i by continuing to support Project Hawai'i (www.helpthehomelesskeiki.org) as the main recipient of the company's charitable giving for 2025.

"Giving back to the community was a founding principle of the NĀ KOA leather line and we've supported Project Hawai'i, Inc. for many years," says Andrea Butter, President of Patch of Shade, Inc. "We are happy to share the success of our NĀ KOA products with Project Hawai'i where it can have such tangible impact."

Project Hawai'i, Inc is an all-volunteer organization that has been instrumental in providing life-changing programs that cater to the needs of unsheltered children across Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island of Hawai'i. NĀ KOA's support is due to the impactful initiatives by Project Hawai'i.

At the core of Project Hawai'i's success lies its Monthly Outreach Program. This initiative provides homeless children with essential resources such as monthly hygiene and meal cards, along with emergency care support. Annually, Project Hawai'i reaches out to approximately 1,500 homeless children.

Project Hawai'i's award-winning Summer Educational Programs play a pivotal role in equipping homeless children with essential social and life skills. These camps, held from June to August, offer three levels of learning, allowing children as young as 3 years old to participate and progress into teen mentors through high school. Additionally, this program ensures that 350 homeless children receive back-to-school supplies, setting them on the right path for academic success.

"The Summer Educational Programs are instrumental in breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing educational opportunities in a supportive environment," added Andrea Butter.

Project Hawai'i's Christmas Wish program provides a unique experience for homeless children in remote areas of O'ahu, Maui, and the Big Island. The children receive wishes wrapped from Santa and delivered by elves, bringing joy and a sense of self-worth during the festive season. Similarly, during Easter, Project Hawai'i ensures that over homeless children receive Easter baskets filled with hygiene items and meals, providing them with a sense of love and belonging during a time that may otherwise feel forgotten.

For more information about NAKOA and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.nakoa.com

About NĀ KOA

The NĀ KOA product line of premium leather accessories was launched in 2015 as a labor of love by Patch of Shade, Inc owner Andrea Butter after several years of research.

The product line offers a wide variety of men's and women's wallets, cuffs, and bags, with authentic tattoo art created by award-winning tattoo artists with Hawai'ian, Maori, Marquesan, Tahitian, and Samoan backgrounds and training.

NĀ KOA products can be found at www.nakoa.com and across Hawai'i in stores that offer Hawai'ian and Polynesian cultural products, including the Pacifica shop at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

About Project Hawai'I, Inc

Project Hawai'i Inc. is an award-winning, volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to supporting Hawai'i's homeless children since 2003. With a passionate team of over 200 volunteers across three islands, Project Hawai', Inc provides year-round support to over 1,600 keiki in need.

The programs are entirely funded by public donations, family foundations, and community partnerships. Every dollar directly impacts a child's journey to success.

Information about Project Hawai'I, Inc and all its programs can be found at www.helpthehomelesskeiki.org

