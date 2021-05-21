NĀ KOA Leather Launches New Wallets with Tattoo Art by Award-Winning Polynesian Tattoo Artists

MILILANI, Hawaii, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NĀ KOA® line of leather goods with authentic Polynesian tattoo art (www.nakoa.com) introduces four wallets with tattoo art by Che Pilago (Kona, Big Island of Hawaii), Kuaika Quenga (Maui, Hawaii), Sulu'ape Akiu "Q" Sale (Oahu, Hawaii), and Sulu'ape Si'i Liufau (Orange County, California).

Polynesian tattoos are composed of a variety of ancient motifs, which the artists use to express meanings.

Polynesian tattoos are composed of a variety of ancient motifs, which the artists use to express meanings.

For example, Samoan tattoo artist Si'i Sulu'ape Liufau chose the central images of a fish hook and the mana lua navigational motif for a design that talks about the strength and discipline to provide for the family, and accomplishing your goals, dreams and hopes. He also included the practical matters of your daily path to earn money, and holding on to your money – perfect for a wallet!

Big island tattoo artist Che Pilago incorporated his Hawaiian as well as French Polynesian roots to create a modern Marquesas style tattoo design that is all about moving forward in life. He combined French Polynesian and some Hawaiian motifs to create a forward-looking tiki face. Look closely, and you'll see tiki ears and enata to represent tiki eyes. The shark teeth motif adds strength and Che's take on the koru fern motif further points to the future.

"NĀ KOA was started as a labor of love," says Andrea Buter, the founder of the brand. "At the time, I couldn't be sure that tattoo artists with a deep understanding of the cultural significance of Polynesian tattoos would give me the time of day, let alone create original art for NĀ KOA."

"All I had going for me was a sincere passion for the art and underlying culture, and a burning desire to create quality products that connect Pacific Islanders to their roots. It's so gratifying that renowned and award-winning artists like Si'i, Che, Kuaika and Q, are entrusting me with their creations."

The NĀ KOA website includes explanations of all tattoo designs and their origins with each item on offer.

About NĀ KOA

The NĀ KOA product line of leather accessories with Polynesian tattoo art was launched in 2015 as a labor of love by Patch of Shade, Inc owner Andrea Butter after several years of research.

The product line launched with a small collection of men's bifold wallets and card holders. Today you can choose from a wide variety of men's and women's wallets, cuff wristlets, and even bags, with authentic tattoo art created by award-winning tattoo artists with Hawaiian, Maori, Marquesan, Samoan, and Tahitian backgrounds and training.

Each tattoo design combines motifs and images that create meanings and tell a story. The art gets placed on leather using a proprietary process that makes the art completely durable yet preserves the characteristic touch of the genuine, quality leather.

NĀ KOA products can be found at www.nakoa.com and across Hawaii in stores that offer Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural products, including the Pacifica shop at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

