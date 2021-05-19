NĀ KOA Leather Supports Hawaii's Homeless Keiki with Donation to Project Hawaii, Inc.

MILILANI, Hawaii, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patch of Shade, Inc, the creator of the NĀ KOA® line of leather goods with authentic Polynesian tattoo art (www.nakoa.com) has chosen Project Hawaii, Inc (www.helpthehomelesskeiki.org) to receive 100% of the company's charitable giving during all of 2021.

Project Hawai'i Inc. is an award-winning volunteer staffed non-profit organization that has supported the needs of Hawaii's homeless children since 2003. The organization is solely supported by public donations. 100% of all donations directly benefit Hawaii's homeless and poverty stricken children.

In addition to on-going support for the children, Project Hawaii's programs include summer camps on Maui, Oahu, and Big Island that provide a safe and enriching environment that helps the children learn and grow. Spring break care ensures that the children continue to get food, and hygiene products and educational support. The teen mentoring program is now preparing young women for college. The latest addition to the organization's programs is the creation of transitional housing in Kea'au on the Big Island.

"Giving back to the community was a founding principle of the NĀ KOA leather line and we've split our donations among several organizations every year, including Project Hawaii, Inc.," says Andrea Butter, President of Patch of Shade, Inc. "I am so impressed by the impact that Project Hawaii, Inc, has achieved, especially since it is all with volunteer labor. So I am thrilled by the decision to focus all our charitable giving for the entire year on this excellent organization."

"We are honored to have this partnership that will help us end the cycle of poverty among our homeless children," says Magin Patrick, Founder and Director of Operations of Project Hawaii, Inc. "Since our programs are solely supported by public donations, amazing companies like NĀ KOA are the reason we can reach so many children and provide life changing opportunities."

About NĀ KOA

The NĀ KOA product line of leather accessories with Polynesian tattoo art was launched in 2015 as a labor of love by Patch of Shade, Inc owner Andrea Butter after several years of research.

The product line launched with a small collection of men's bifold wallets and card holders. Today you can choose from a wide variety of men's and women's wallets, cuff wristlets, and even bags, with authentic tattoo art created by award-winning tattoo artists with Hawaiian, Maori, Marquesan, Tahitian, and Samoan backgrounds and training.

Each tattoo design combines motifs and images that create meanings and tell a story. The art gets placed on leather using a proprietary process that makes the art completely durable yet preserves the characteristic touch of genuine, quality leather.

NĀ KOA products can be found at www.nakoa.com and across Hawaii in stores that offer Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural products, including the Pacifica shop at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

