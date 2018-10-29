n-Link Corporation Awarded the $12.1 Billion U.S. Army's Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) Contract

BEND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- n-Link Corporation and its Small Business Team has been awarded the U.S. Army's Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract vehicle.

ITES-3S is a $12.1 billion contract comprised of a 5-year base contract with 4 Option Periods. The n-Link Team of Small Businesses will leverage their niche and expert capabilities to provide end-to-end solutions through services and related incidental hardware to include worldwide development, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment requirements. Task orders may also include support to analyze requirements, development and implementation of recommended solutions, and operation and maintenance of legacy systems and equipment for the US Army and to all Federal Contracting Officers in which a delegation of procurement authority (DPA) has been executed to place task orders against this MAIDIQ contract. Places of performance include government locations worldwide.

Ms. Sandra Green, founder and CEO of n-Link stated, "Our Small Business Team's win is a testament to its excellence in customer service evidenced by our collective outstanding past performance ratings. Our Team's partners are nimble and innovative while also sophisticated and experienced using industry best practices to serve our customers' missions in Enterprise Solutions, Cyber Security, Enterprise Infrastructure Implementation and Operations, Business Process reengineering, IT Supply Chain Management, IT Education and Training, and Network and Systems Operations."

About n-Link ITES-3S Team

n-Link as a 100% Employee-Owned company, was woman founded and grown over 23 years managing and transforming thousands of its customer's enterprise missions with innovative solutions. The Team is comprised of ALEX – Alternative Experts, LLC (SDB, WOSB, 8(a)), Aretec, Inc. (SDB, 8(a)), Crossworks Technologies, Inc. (SDB, VOSB, SDVOSB, HUBzone), Insight Technology Solutions, Inc. (WOSB), Logistics Solutions Group, Inc. (SDB, VOSB, SDVOSB), Lunarline, Inc. (VOSB, SDVOSB), Romanyk Consulting Corp. (SDB, VOSB, SDVOSB), Stauder Technologies (SB), The Cybrix Group, Inc. (VOSB, SDVOSB), Tracen Technologies, Inc. (WOSB), TrustedQA, Inc. (WOSB)

n-Link is a 23-year old seasoned Small Business. Our employee-owners are resourceful and seasoned thinkers that bring tremendous innovation to the mission and save millions of budgeted dollars. Our capabilities include Cyber Security, NOC/SOC Operations, Identity Access Management, Enterprise Wide Architecture and Solutions and more recently, Intelligence Center Data Analytics applied to big data received from UAS and sensor technologies to achieve actionable intelligence for clients in the precision agriculture, energy, and mining industries.

For more information, visit n-link.net or contact Mary Voy at (541) 233-8363 or 203858@email4pr.com; or Sandra Green at 425.864.7222 or 203858@email4pr.com.

