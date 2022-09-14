N-Ovate Solutions Launches SmartGov Data Tech

To Help Governments and Educators Everywhere Manage Data Efficiently

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announces the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech today. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries.

Specializing in Cybersecurity, IT Strategy & Planning, and IT Telecom & Network Services, N-Ovate Solutions is an innovative agency created by Tye Hayes -- the former CTO of the City of Atlanta, with over two decades of experience working in the public sector. Tye Hayes and her team have developed the new SmartGov Data Stack to help government agencies manage data more efficiently. Focusing on data governance, risk reduction, & compliance, N-Ovate developed SmartGov Data Tech to solve the unique challenges government entities face regarding data management.

"When harnessed correctly, Big Data can empower governments to modernize faster and serve constituents more effectively by building more predictive systems that address the implications of gathered information." - Tye Hayes, Founder & CEO, N-Ovate Solutions and SmartGov Data Tech.

Tye Hayes and N-Ovate Solutions' expertise in government agencies and education allows them to understand this complexity better than anyone else. This unique perspective will help SmartGov Data Tech to provide valuable insights and solutions for clients looking to improve efficiency and optimize services. The SmartGov Data Stack, powered by Tye and her innovative team, is poised to be the data management technology leader for government agencies with the ever-growing demand for data solutions.

