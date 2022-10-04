n-tech Research Launches New Data Set on Smart and Multifunctional Coatings, Predicts $8.6 Billion in Revenues in 2022, Growing to $22.6 Billion in 2026

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm n-tech Research has just released its latest global forecast of the smart/multifunctional coatings market. The firm sees revenues in 2022 at $8.6 Billion growing to $22.6 billion in 2026. The data in the forecast encompasses nine separate application segments, across fifteen distinct functionalities. The data is available in one database or can be acquired by vertical or by functional segment.

Global Smart Coatings Market

Additional details about the new n-tech Research smart and multifunctional coatings report are available at: https://www.ntechresearch.com/market-reports/global-smart-coatings-market-2020-2026/

About the report:

In this new offering, n-tech Research provides updated forecasts for the global smart and multifunctional coatings market. This comprehensive data set provides a global forecast and outlook for smart and highly functional coatings through the year 2026. n-tech Research covers the following functional applications in the data: Anti-corrosion, Anti-drag, Anti-fouling, Anti-icing, Camouflage, Color-shifting coatings, Electrochromic, Self-dimming, PCM coatings, Self-cleaning, Self-healing, SHM and smart skins, Smart anti-microbials, Solar paint and SPD.

The verticals included in the database include, Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Consumer electronics and appliances, Energy, Marine, Medical, Military and Wearables. Data breakouts are by Addressable Markets for Smart Coatings (Vertical Segments), Addressable Markets for Coatings (SqM), Market Penetration (%), Coatings Frequency (Months), Coating Shipments (Millions square meters), Coating Markets ($ millions), Coatings Revenues by End User Geography ($ Millions), Markets: North America, South and Central America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Russia, Middle East, Japan, China, ROW, Global Market without Eastern Europe

Sub breakouts by application material types are also available.

From the report:

n-tech Research predicts that in 2022 automotive, military, wearables, energy and construction will together provide billion-dollar market opportunities. In 2026 n-tech Research sees automotive as the largest industry vertical followed by energy, military, wearables and construction.

In 2022 Anti-microbial, anti-corrosives and self-cleaning are the functional applications providing markets exceeding billion-dollar revenues levels in 2022. In 2026 self-cleaning, anti-microbial and anti-corrosives will be the top three functional application areas. Anti-icing, Electrochromic, Self-healing, Camouflage, and Anti-fouling will comprise the next level of opportunities, all of which will provide market sizes ranging from $1.3 billion to $2 billion in revenues.

In 2022 the North American market will be the largest commercial space with $1.9 billion in revenues followed by China at $1.5 billion and then Western Europe at $1.2 billion.

About n-tech Research:

Founded in 2003 as NanoMarkets, n-tech Research provides industry analysis and market forecasting of the opportunities presented by advanced materials and their application in energy, electronics and other cutting edge market segments. Leveraging the firm's founders combined 70 years of experience, n-tech Research delivers carefully considered results to clients via its reports and services.

