n-Tier Named Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance

RegTech and data governance solutions provider continues to expand client base and provide premier service across regulatory frameworks

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- n-Tier, an innovative technology company that specializes in helping firms manage the accuracy and completeness of their critical business data, announced today it has won the "Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance" category at the RegTech Insight USA Awards 2023. This win follows the firm's success in claiming the "Best Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT)" category the previous two years.

The RegTech Insight Awards USA is aimed at recognizing leading providers of RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets within North America. The winners were announced during a reception that took place in New York on November 16, 2023.

With several key regulatory deadlines having passed this year and more rule changes proposed, as well as considerations of FINRA's exam priorities, n-Tier's data-led approach has proven efficient and effective for covered firms across multiple jurisdictions. With specialties in EBS, 605/606, LOPR, TRACE, MiFID II, Trade Surveillance and more to complement its demonstrated CAT and CAIS excellence, n-Tier's win is validation of the firm's approach.

"n-Tier really started to hit our stride about 15 years ago, as regulatory complexity and enforcement ramped up in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis," explained Peter Gargone, Founder and CEO of n-Tier. "Since then, we've extended and adapted our solutions and consulting services to enable clients to efficiently satisfy virtually any regulatory and compliance requirement the world over. Our approach starts with the data: n-Tier's philosophy is that a core of data governance coupled with flexible, scalable data ingestion/output lays a foundation for success, and that clean data offers ancillary benefits even beyond reliable regulatory compliance."

About n-Tier

n-Tier is an innovative technology company that couples deep industry expertise with a unique software platform to help firms manage the accuracy and completeness of their critical business data. n-Tier's clients range from global leaders to small and mid-size companies in various industries including finance, pharmaceuticals, and insurance. Our platform is highly configurable, has low IT impact and can be installed locally or used as part of our cloud offering. For more information on n-Tier visit www.ntierfs.com.

