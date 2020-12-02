N2 Biomedical Appoints Eric Tobin To Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Biomedical, a leading provider of coating and surface treatment solutions to the medical device industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Eric Tobin to President and Chief Executive Officer. With more than 30 years of experience with the company, Mr. Tobin most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his current responsibilities, he will assume the leadership of all commercial aspects of the organization, as well as overseeing the overall implementation of the corporate growth strategy.

Mr. Tobin has served in numerous senior leadership positions at N2 Biomedical and the company's previous corporate parent over the last three decades. He has served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the company since September 2013. Prior to N2 Biomedical's formation, Mr. Tobin joined Spire Biomedical in 1989 and served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001-2013, where he was responsible for simultaneously managing the operations of Spire's surface treatment business and dialysis catheter business unit. Mr. Tobin holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Applied Physics from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

"We are very pleased to have Eric assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at N2," said Trevor Wahlbrink, a Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners and member of the Board of Directors. "His years of direct experience within the organization and broad skill set uniquely position him to effectively lead the company through its next stage of growth. Under Eric's leadership, we are confident that N2 will continue to further penetrate the medical device surface treatment and coatings industry with its unique technologies."

Mr. Tobin commented, "I am truly honored that the Board has selected me to assume the CEO position and am excited about the prospects for the company's future. We have a dedicated and talented staff, a great foundation of core technologies, and a solid customer base. I look forward to working with the Board and Ampersand to continue providing our customers with the high level of service that they've come to expect from us while also building upon our numerous strengths as a company and capitalizing on growth opportunities."

About N2 Biomedical

Established in 2013, N2 provides coating and surface treatment development and application services for implantable and other medical devices utilized in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other healthcare end-markets. N2 is ISO-13485 certified, FDA GMP-compliant, and operates in a 30,000 square foot facility with laboratory, manufacturing, and cleanroom space to service all customer and regulatory requirements. The company leverages its proprietary processes and equipment to provide customized solutions that enhance the characteristics of various materials in critical applications, including lubricity, infection resistance, biocompatibility and tissue integration, and wear and corrosion resistance. Additional information about N2 Biomedical is available at www.N2bio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

