N2 Funding Establishes the New Standard for Wholesale Lending

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO Shabi Asghar is proud to announce the formation and launch of N2 Funding. Operating nationwide, N2 Funding offers a full menu of Fannie, Freddie, and Ginnie products complemented by Non-QM, first-time homebuyer, and down payment assistance programs. Shabi has joined forces with Chief Operating Officer, Pam Scheidt in corralling the most exceptional talent in the industry.

N2's management team combined has over 100 years' worth of experience in the industry. It has a pedigree of successfully navigating some of the most dynamic and fastest-growing companies in the history of the industry. "During my career, I've been blessed to work with many of the best people in the industry. N2 Funding is the most talented team I've ever been with." Shabi continued to say, "I 100% believe that our employees care more for each other and our customers than any other organization in the industry."

N2 Funding has established world-class customer service, competitive products, price, and performance. They aim to set a new standard for wholesale lending by focusing on an underserved market. By assembling the best talent in the industry, N2 Funding's ambition is to grow to become one of the leading wholesale lenders in the U.S.

The mission of N2 Funding is "to equip great people with competitive products, price, and performance." The vision of N2 is to "Inspire our employees to move mountains for our brokers."

If you are interested in joining the team or want to learn more, contact Shabi directly at Shabi@n2funding.com or 949-482-6305. Visit us at N2funding.com.

