N2 Packaging Systems, LLC responds to and initiates claims in lawsuit in Halifax, Nova Scotia, involving Truro Herbal Company, affiliated entities and principals for unauthorized use of intellectual property

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Packaging Systems, LLC ("N2 Packaging") responded affirmatively in a filed lawsuit defending its patented packaging processes and intellectual property against misappropriation, unauthorized use and theft.

According to N2 Packaging's pleadings, 3277991 Nova Scotia Limited, carrying on business as Truro Herbal Company, 1079765 BC Limited carrying on business as N2 Pack Canada, Inc., Brent MacNeil, Eric Marciniak, Brendan Pogue, Alejo (Alex) Abellan, Lenard Walser and Chakra Cannabis Corp. conspired amongst themselves and with unknown third-parties to formulate an unlawful plan to misappropriate and infringe upon N2 Packaging's patented nitrogen-based packaging processes and intellectual property, to include conducting business as Nitrotin, Inc. to sell and distribute N2 Packaging's patented nitrogen-based packaging processes.

Further according to N2 Packaging's pleadings, the conspirators, conducting business as Nitrotin, Inc., reached out to N2 Packaging's customers under the guise of N2 Packaging and as a result diverted customers interested in N2 Packaging's patented nitrogen-based packaging processes to Nitrotin, Inc, as well as to re-manufacture and distribute the senior friendly / child resistant lid designed and created by N2 Packaging without N2 Packaging's authorization or approval, and without proper testing.

Emphatically stated by Scott Martin, Chief Executive Officer of N2 Packaging, "N2 Packaging will not tolerate infringement upon or theft of its patented nitrogen-based packaging processes and intellectual property. N2 Packaging will take any and all steps necessary to protect its patents, intellectual property and proprietary packaging processes."

N2 Packaging invites anyone who has had contact with regarding Nitrotin, Inc. or anyone else outside of N2 Packaging about N2 Packaging's packaging processes to contact its representatives.

Please send inquiries to:

Scott Martin, President/CEO at Scott@n2pack.com (866) 513-0774.

Michelle C. Awad, Q.C., Litigation Counsel at McInnes Cooper (902)444-8509

About N2 Packaging Systems, LLC

N2 Packaging Systems is an Arizona company providing its patented packaging process and innovative packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. N2 Packaging's patented process is cornerstone to their mission of collaborating with licensed, reputable businesses to provide a packaging solution that consistently delivers high quality product through a compliant, sustainable process. N2 Packaging's emphasis on quality control, product preservation, and compliance provides a superior packaging option that meets the needs of cultivators, regulators and consumers.

