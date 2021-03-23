N26 appoints Silicon Valley entrepreneur Gilles BianRosa as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N26 , the mobile banking platform redesigning banking for the 21st century, today announced that Gilles BianRosa will soon join as Chief Product Officer. Gilles will be the latest addition to N26's tenured executive leadership team, joining a bench of seasoned industry leaders, each with decades of experience in their respective fields having built teams, global operations, product and customer experiences both in banking and beyond.

In his new role, Gilles will lead all product teams based across the company's main offices and technology hubs in Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna and New York. He will be responsible for defining, steering and implementing N26's global product strategy, with ambitious plans to scale the team and N26's product innovation capabilities in 2021 and beyond.

Most recently the CPO at SoundCloud, and before that the CPO at Samsung Electronics, overseeing content and services for Samsung Smart TVs globally, Gilles brings with him decades of experience working with the world's top technology companies as a product leader.

N26 co-founder and CEO, Valentin Stalf: "Gilles has a track record of delivering consumer-facing innovation that truly engages, excites and entertains customers. Today, N26 has revolutionized how people relate to their banking experience on an everyday basis. With Gilles on board, we will expand our experience further to being banking that easily connects an account with one's lifestyle in an even more tangible way."

An entrepreneur at heart, Gilles was also the co-founder and CEO of two successful venture-backed companies in Silicon Valley - FanTV, the award-winning multi-service discovery app for video streaming that connected consumers with a million movies and TV shows they love, and Vuze, the largest open-source BitTorrent application to spearhead entertainment distribution over peer-2-peer networks.

N26 Chief Product Officer, Gilles BianRosa: "After almost two decades in Silicon Valley, I'm very pleased to be joining one of the most dynamic product teams in FinTech globally. I look forward to applying my experience from the world of online consumer services to help N26 continue to connect authentically with its customers. Having already begun to redefine banking for customers, I believe that N26 has a unique opportunity to touch more aspects of daily life with their simple, trusted, and delightful experience."

Gilles is set to begin in his new role in the coming months, and will be based out of N26's headquarters in Berlin.

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal founded N26 in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015. Today N26 has more than 7 million customers in 25 markets. The company employs more than 1,500 employees across 8 office locations: Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Vienna, New York and São Paulo. With a full European banking license, state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 has redesigned banking for the 21st century and is available on Android, iOS and desktop. N26 has raised close to $950 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Tencent, Allianz X, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, Greyhound Capital, Battery Ventures, in addition to members of the Zalando management board, and Redalpine Ventures. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S., where it operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the U.S. are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

