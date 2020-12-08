N26 Launches New U.S. Brand Campaign featuring Comedian Jimmy O. Yang

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, N26 , the mobile banking platform redesigning banking for the 21st century, is launching its latest U.S. marketing campaign. The new content series titled "Money In Motion" profiles award-winning comedian, Jimmy O. Yang, and his experience challenging the old way of doing things, inspired by the features and tools that puts N26 customers in control of their spending. In each episode, Yang demonstrates how N26 can make banking empowering, stress free, and rewarding while injecting humor along the way.

(PRNewsfoto/N26)

"Every banking app I've used is clunky and banking just seems so outdated in this day and age," said Yang. "N26 is a slick new banking app that can help people save and keep an eye out on their spending, and they got some pretty awesome exclusive deals that are actually cool and relevant."

"Money in Motion" launches today with three 30-second videos across digital and social platforms as well as behind-the-scenes blooper content featuring Yang. The campaign was developed in partnership with ViacomCBS' in-house branded content studio, Velocity, leveraging ViacomCBS' award-winning marketing capabilities and expertise in creative development for Millennial and Gen-Z audiences to drive awareness, brand reinforcement and product adoption for N26 in the U.S.

"We set out to create a banking experience that is designed to give you confidence and fit your life, and we're thrilled to be working together with ViacomCBS' Velocity and Jimmy O. Yang to help tell that story," said Patrick Stal, Global VP of Marketing at N26. "ViacomCBS leads with its reach among 18-34 year olds, a key demographic for N26, presenting a natural synergy with our key customers and an opportunity to introduce them to our brand as the mobile banking platform that allows them to live and bank their way."

For more information about the campaign, click here .

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal founded N26 in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015. Today N26 has more than 5 million customers in 25 markets. The company employs more than 1,500 employees across 5 office locations: Berlin, New York, Barcelona, Vienna and São Paulo. With a full European banking license, state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 has redesigned banking for the 21st century and is available on Android, iOS and desktop. N26 has raised close to $800 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Tencent, Allianz X, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, Greyhound Capital, Battery Ventures, in addition to members of the Zalando management board, and Redalpine Ventures. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S., where it operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the U.S. are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partner. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial's wholly owned non-bank subsidiaries provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com .

SOURCE N26

Related Links

https://n26.com

