N26 now fully available nationwide to US consumers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N26 Inc. has now made its mobile banking app available to US consumers nationwide after completing its two-month beta program. Starting today, US residents can download the app directly from the Apple App Store and Google Play and apply for an N26 account and Visa® debit card powered by FDIC-insured Axos® Bank in five minutes. N26 Inc. is the US subsidiary of N26 GmbH ("N26"), parent company of one of Europe's fastest growing mobile banks known for its beautiful design and unparalleled user experience. N26 will accompany its nationwide product launch with a new brand campaign that will be seen on buses, trains and taxis across New York, San Francisco and Chicago.

"We are excited to now open up N26 to the millions of US consumers who are frustrated with their current banking experience. We give users a banking app and Visa debit card that matches their lifestyles," says Nicolas Kopp, US CEO, N26 Inc. "We created a mobile, fast and easy way to bank."

In the US, N26 partners with some of the most loved subscription services in its new Perks program. N26 customers will benefit from up to 10% off the cost of select monthly subscriptions when paying with their N26 card. Current subscriptions include health and fitness app Aaptiv, micro-learning reading app Blinkist, podcast platform Luminary, and global music and entertainment streaming platform TIDAL. New partners are being added to the program regularly, and an updated list can be found in the app.

The release today also includes N26's peer-to-peer payment service MoneyBeam. Customers can now use MoneyBeam to send and receive money from their friends, family, and anyone in their smartphone contact lists who also has an active US N26 account. Funds are transferred instantly between US N26 users and makes sharing expenses, such as a restaurant bill, fast and easy.

For the people who are tired of waiting for their paychecks, N26 offers a feature that allows users to receive their salary up to two days earlier when setting up direct deposit with their N26 accounts. Each account also comes with Spaces, which are sub-accounts that help N26 users organize and achieve their financial goals. Spaces can be created with a simple click, and users can easily drag and drop money to and from their Spaces.

There are many other features in the N26 app that give customers the power to live and bank their way. Account activity is displayed in the app in real time and customers can set daily spending limits and lock and unlock their N26 debit cards, all with a simple swipe in the app. The US product also provides two free withdrawals per month at ATMs nationwide.

Since the initial product launch in 2015, N26 has reached more than 3.5 million customers in 24 markets and has truly redefined banking in Europe. The app attracts over 10,000 new users every day in Europe primarily through word of mouth and has a rating of higher than 4.8 in the Apple App Store.

N26 was founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal who envisioned the future of banking to be fast, digital, and easy to use for people throughout the world. With its widespread success in Europe, N26 is currently focused on overseas expansion, first in the US, followed by Brazil. With a valuation of $3.5 billion, N26 has raised more than $670 million from the world's most established investors, including US-based firms Insight Venture Partners and Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures. More information can be found at n26.com.

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, N26 is focused on reinventing the banking experience for today's digital lifestyles. With its state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 offers customers an easy signup process, and a banking solution that gives them control over their finances. With 3.5 million customers in 24 markets, including France, Germany and the UK, N26 is one of the fastest growing challenger banks in Europe, operating in Europe with a full bank license since 2016. N26 employs more than 1,300 people in Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna, New York and São Paulo. It has raised more than $670 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners (US), GIC (Singapore), Tencent (China), Allianz X (Germany), Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures (US), and LiKa-Shing's Horizons Ventures (Hong Kong).

N26 operates in the US via its wholly owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the US are offered by Axos® Bank, Member FDIC in partnership with N26, Inc. The N26 Inc. app is available on Android, iOS and desktop. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

About Axos Bank

Axos Bank is a nationwide US bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $11 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multi-family residential properties, small, medium and large businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc., a financial holding company listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

