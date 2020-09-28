N26 Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New C-Level Hires

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- N26 today announced the appointment of two key senior executives, with a new Chief People Officer and Chief Operating Officer set to join the company next month. Both roles will report directly to N26 co-founder and CFO Maximilian Tayenthal and will be based out of the company headquarters in Berlin, as the mobile banking app continues to build its senior leadership bench for the next step in its global growth journey.

Taking on the role of Chief People Officer is former Adidas executive Diana Styles, who will oversee the Employee Experience, Leadership and Organizational Development, Recruiting, Employer Brand, Rewards and People Operations divisions. With decades of experience across talent retention, leadership development, equity and inclusion and building capabilities for sustainable growth, Styles is strongly placed to build out the next chapter of growth for N26 with a passionate focus on people, talent and culture.

"N26 has been on a truly incredible journey to transform an industry as a disrupter, challenger and pioneer. Having grown its team to a 1,500-strong workforce of 80 nationalities in just five years, I'm extremely excited to further strengthen the N26 culture and talent pool and build a world-class employee experience that matches the organization's next chapter of transformational growth and change," said Styles.

Styles will begin in her new role this October, and will shortly be joined by Dropbox VP Adrienne Gormley who will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Gormley joins N26 with over 20 years of experience working with some of the world's most respected technology leaders, including Google and Dropbox. With deep expertise across customer experience, business operations and scaling international teams, she will oversee N26's customer service, business operations, service experience and workplace divisions, working to scale and elevate internal capabilities and build a culture of customer-centricity and operational excellence across the organization.

"I'm thrilled to be joining N26 at a time full of opportunity. With more people turning to digital banking than ever before, I believe that we can be the first to pioneer a truly world-class, fully-digital service experience in banking that can set the standard for the future of this industry," Gormley shared.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome these two outstanding professionals to the N26 family. Both Diana and Adrienne are accomplished leaders, with proven track records in their respective fields and a true belief in the N26 vision to transform banking for the better. As we work towards our vision to serve 100 million customers globally, their skills and expertise will help us lay all-important foundations for us to achieve our ambitions, and I could not be happier to have them with us as we embark on the next leg of our growth journey," said Maximilian Tayenthal, Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of N26.

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal founded N26 in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015. Today N26 has more than 5 million customers in 25 markets. The company employs more than 1,500 employees across 5 office locations: Berlin, New York, Barcelona, Vienna and São Paulo. With a full European banking license, state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 has redesigned banking for the 21st century and is available on Android, iOS and desktop. N26 has raised close to $800 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Tencent, Allianz X, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, Greyhound Capital, Battery Ventures, in addition to members of the Zalando management board, and Redalpine Ventures. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S., where it operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the U.S. are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

SOURCE N26