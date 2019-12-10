N26 unveils its US debit card benefits Perks program with new partners Lime, Booking.com, and Headspace

Booking.com: Get up to 15% cashback on travel reservations in over 155,000 destinations worldwide when booking a place to stay

Some of these newly announced Perks will be available for a limited time only whereas other Perks are ongoing products and services. In order to learn about the Perks program and the specific offer details, customers can simply click on the new "Explore" tab in the N26 app and select from the various available discounts and rewards.

"N26 aims to connect all aspects of our users' lives seamlessly and that includes partnering with their favorite brands," said Nicolas Kopp, US CEO of N26. "These new Perks enable our customers to receive benefits and discounts when booking travel, trying new experiences and products, or simply using the products they love every day. This is just one way we aim to help make our customers' money work for them."

N26's goal is to empower people to live and bank their way. Customers can receive their salary up to two days earlier when setting up direct deposit with their N26 accounts. Each account also comes with Spaces, which are sub-accounts that allow N26 users to organize and achieve their financial goals. Spaces can be created with a simple tap, and users can easily drag and drop money to and from their Spaces. Users can also make free cash withdrawals at more than 55,000 Allpoint designated ATMs in the US and abroad. They also get two free out-of-network ATM withdrawals per month nationwide.

N26 was founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal who envisioned the future of banking to be fast, digital, and easy to use for people throughout the world. Since the initial product launch in 2015, N26 has reached more than 3.5 million customers in 25 markets in Europe and has truly redefined banking. The app has a rating of higher than 4.7 in the Apple App Store.

To learn more about N26 and its Perks program, visit n26.com/en-us/perks .

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, N26 is focused on reinventing the banking experience for today's digital lifestyles. With its state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 offers customers an easy signup process, and a banking solution that gives them control over their finances. With 3.5 million customers in 25 markets, including France, Germany and the UK, N26 is one of the fastest growing challenger banks in Europe, operating with a full bank license since 2016. N26 employs more than 1,300 people in Berlin, Barcelona, Vienna, New York and São Paulo. It has raised more than $670 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners (US), GIC (Singapore), Tencent (China), Allianz X (Germany), Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures (US), and Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures (Hong Kong).

N26 operates in the US via its wholly owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the US are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos® Bank, Member FDIC. The N26 Inc. app is available on Android, iOS and desktop. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

About Axos Bank

Axos Bank is a nationwide US bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $11 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multi-family residential properties, small, medium and large businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc., a financial holding company listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

