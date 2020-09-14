N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Kelli Vukelic as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announces the appointment of Kelli Vukelic as Chief Operating Officer.

A respected executive search professional, she has more than two decades of experience in executive search and talent management. Mrs. Vukelic joins N2Growth after 20 years at Korn Ferry where she held several roles of increasing responsibility to ultimately become a senior leader within the global technology practice. She brings a combination of operational improvement experience and global go-to-market expertise to her new role.

"Kelli is a great addition to our team and will help us tremendously moving forward. She's not only a proven industry player, but she's a great human being and a really good fit for our team. N2Growth has continued to grow throughout 2020, and Kelli's arrival will only accelerate that progress as we continue to set the standard for what search should be," said Mike Myatt, Chairman at N2Growth.

"What I found most compelling about N2Growth is its elite status in the executive search market," said Mrs. Vukelic. "N2Growth is disrupting the market through a complete innovation of traditional practices coupled with an unparalleled commitment to client excellence. Furthermore, the experience of N2Growth's professionals is demonstrated proof that the firm is poised for exponential growth. I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's next levels of success."

Mrs. Vukelic will be responsible for operational performance at the firm, harnessing the firm's talent to address clients' most critical talent issues, and driving the innovations required to establish the future of search.

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. Ranked a top executive recruiting firm by Forbes, N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.N2Growth.com.

