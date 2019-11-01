N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Leslie Goldhill as Principal and Senior Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today the appointment of Leslie Goldhill as a principal and senior advisor specializing in Board and C-Level search assignments. Ms. Goldhill will report directly to Tim Dunn, Chief Commercial Officer at N2Growth.

Mike Myatt, Founder and Chairman of N2Growth, said, "Leslie brings a wealth of executive search experience to N2Growth. She has worked in corporate talent acquisition, staffing, consulting, and retained executive search. We are thrilled to have Leslie on the team."

Prior to joining N2Growth, Leslie ran her own executive search firm, specializing in placing senior executives. Previous to that, she was the CEO of Bluegrass Talent Group, a Market Director of Kforce, the director of executive search for the Oliver Group, and worked in talent acquisition for Humana. Leslie also serves as a member of the board of directors for JFCS Louisville. Leslie holds a Bachelors's degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of South Florida.

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

