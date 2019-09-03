N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Romasha Nath as Principal and Senior Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today the appointment of Romasha Nath as Principal and Senior Advisor specializing in Board and C-Level search assignments. Nath will report directly to Tim Dunn, Chief Commercial Officer at N2Growth.

Mike Myatt, Founder and Chairman of N2Growth, said, "Romasha understands the global talent marketplace as well as any search professional I've met. An Indian-born Singaporean and naturalized U.S. citizen, Romasha has lived, worked, and traveled extensively on a global basis. We are thrilled to have her on the team."

Prior to joining N2Growth, Nath served as CEO of an executive search firm she founded. Previous to that she served as an executive search consultant for Spencer Stuart, and prior to that, Nath was a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry. Earlier in her career, she served as Director of Communications at Whirlpool Corporation.

Nath holds an MA in Design Studies from the Parsons School of Design - The New School, an executive MBA from the International Management Institute and a BA from Delhi University, and holds a Certificate in Executive Coaching from the University of California, Berkley, Haas School of Business.

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Evans

N2Growth

(830) 715-4007

d.evans@n2growth.com

