N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Places Gary Gamble as COO of Luma Pictures

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, recently placed Gary Gamble as the Chief Operating Officer at Luma Pictures. The search was completed in only 56 days and was led by Dan Myatt, Senior Director at N2Growth.

Los Angeles and Melbourne based Luma Pictures is an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio that has worked on more than 65 feature films. Recent feature film credits for Luma Pictures include Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ant-Man and The Wasp and Black Panther.

Prior to joining Luma as COO, Mr. Gamble was the COO/CFO for Adaptive Studios and previously served as the Executive Director for Planning and Business Development at Paramount Pictures.

"Gary is a consummate strategic operating executive with strong industry experience, and is the perfect COO to help guide Luma through this phase of rapid growth and expansion," said Myatt. Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth added, "Many of our clients retain us as their strategic talent advisor because of the certainty of execution associated with engaging us. Our ability to execute very complex Board and C-level search assignments on very compressed time frames is one of our strongest value propositions." Dan and his team did a fantastic job in understanding Luma's needs and rapidly identifying a great candidate in Gary," noted Morales.

