N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Places Hillary Mickell as Dean and Regional CEO at Northeastern University

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, recently placed Hillary Mickell as Dean and Regional CEO at Northeastern University. The search was led by Dan Myatt, Senior Director at N2Growth.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world's most far-reaching cooperative education program. It integrates classroom study with opportunities for professional work, research, service, and global learning in more than 100 countries. The same spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability. Northeastern offers a comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs leading to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools, and select graduate programs at campuses in Boston, Charlotte, N.C., San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Toronto. Campuses in Burlington, MA, and Nahant, MA, are home to research institutes for homeland security and coastal sustainability, respectively.

Prior to joining Northeastern as Dean and Regional CEO, Ms. Mickell was a successful entrepreneur and investor, co-founding Foodily and serving as its CMO prior to its acquisition by IAC. Ms. Mickell previously served in executive leadership roles at Udacity, PayPal, Yahoo, Shutterfly, Netscape, and Microsoft respectively.

"Hillary is exactly the type of leader Northeastern was looking for. An entrepreneurial visionary who is well known in Silicon Valley for her ability to make an impact," said Myatt. Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth added, "This was a particularly gratifying search as we picked this up as a failed search from another search firm and made the placement quickly and with a fantastic candidate." Dan and his team did a tremendous job in understanding Northeastern's needs and rapidly identifying a great candidate in Hillary," noted Morales.

