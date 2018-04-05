N2Growth Acquires Interest in Predictive Data & Analytics Firm Q5

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, a global leadership and talent advisory firm focusing on human and organizational performance, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an interest in Q5 Division, an Indiana based predictive data & analytics firm.

Founded in 2013, Q5 has developed a global reputation for unlocking hidden value and providing new consumer/market insights through intelligent data modeling and predictive analytics. Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth said, "The Q5 acquisition is a testimony to our commitment to further expand the N2Growth Digital Transformation Practice. Q5 has served a broad array of Fortune 500 clients across Healthcare, Banking and Insurance, Retail, Technology, and Education segments."

Myatt additionally noted, "What I like most about Q5 is their culture and approach to doing business; put 1 part Wall Street, 2 parts software development firm, 3 parts Los Alamos National Laboratory, and 4 parts Tony Stark's garage in a blender and you have the culture at Q5." Effective immediately, Q5 will operate as Q5, an N2Growth Company, which will preserve Q5's women owned status, which makes Q5 one of the only major data and analytics firms to hold this status.

Maria Marsala Herlihy, CEO and Founder of Q5, (who will now serve as N2Growth's Global Head of Data and Analytics) said, "We are thrilled to have found a global partner that mirrors our culture and values. The synergies between N2Growth's Digital Transformation Practice and our Data and Analytics capabilities were so clear from the outset that it was a natural evolution for Q5 to merge with N2Growth." Prior to founding Q5, Herlihy served as Vice President of Strategic Analytics at Humana, Chief Analytics Officer and Senior Vice President of Analytical Strategy at KnowledgeBase Marketing (A Wunderman/Young & Rubicam/WPP company), and Vice President of Advanced Analytics and Database Marketing at the Home Shopping Network.

Herlihy earned a Bachelor's of Science in Applied Math & Statistics from State University of New York Stony Brook College of Engineering, and a Master of Science in Statistics and Operational Research from NYU - Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Mike Kerouac, N2Growth's CEO said, "From its founding, N2Growth has had a focus on Intellectual Property, and the acquisition of Q5 adds to our IP portfolio in a significant fashion, further enhancing our competitive advantage in the marketplace."

"N2Growth has a strong digital/cognitive offer, and I'm excited to enhance our suite of Digital Offering (DigitalClarity, Cognitive TotalFit, and i6 Digital Framework with the incredibly strong data and analytics IP that Q5 brings to the table," said Jean-Louis Nives, N2Growth's Chief Digital Officer.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consultancy with practice areas in executive search, culture shaping, leadership development, strategy, organizational design, risk, digital transformation and executive coaching. N2Growth has more than 40 locations across The Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com

About Q5, an N2Growth Company

Q5, an N2Growth Company, is an advanced data and predictive analytics firm serving Fortune 500 clients in unlocking hidden value in their data assets to create quantum leaps in market opportunities and revenue growth. Q5 understands the difference between big data and smart data, but most importantly, we understand how to give senior leadership the insights they need to make intelligent fact-based decisions. Q5 is headquartered in Indiana. More information can be found at www.q5division.com

Media Inquiries:

Liz Pieters, N2Growth

+1 (585) 371-8186

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/n2growth-acquires-interest-in-predictive-data--analytics-firm-q5-300624997.html

SOURCE N2Growth

Related Links

http://www.n2growth.com

