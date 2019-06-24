N2Growth Appoints Daniel Bentle as a Director in Its Executive Search Practice

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, announced the appointment of Daniel Bentle as a Director in the Executive Search Practice focusing on Board and C-level search assignments. Mr. Bentle will be working out of the St. Louis and Anchorage offices.

"Dan is a remarkably talented individual with the diverse background we look for in our search team members. The combination of a strong entrepreneurial background and excellent academic pedigree make him a valued asset to our clients," said Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth. "Dan will be part of our delivery and execution team leading client engagements," Myatt said. Mr. Bentle will report directly to Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth.

Prior to joining N2Growth, Mr. Bentle was the Director of the Center for Experiential Learning at the Olin Business School at Washington University, and prior to that was in marketing at Novus International. Mr. Bentle holds an MBA Washington University in St. Louis - Olin School of Business where he also serves as Adjunct Professor of Management. He studied Political Philosophy at Oxford University, and holds a BBA degree in Marketing and Management from Spring Arbor University.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across The Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

