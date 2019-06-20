N2Growth Hosts Invitation-Only Event for Board Directors in the Netherlands

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, recently held an invitation-only event for 30 Supervisory Board Members at Castle Kerckebosch in The Netherlands. The event was hosted by Jaco Erasmus, N2Growth's EMEAA CEO.

"Directors are under pressure to add value and contribution to the Boards they sit on, and bringing such a diverse group together allows them to share challenges and explore opportunities in an environment conducive of such conversations," said Erasmus.

Jaco Erasmus further stated, "As boardrooms continue to diversify, it becomes paramount to recognize and understand how cultural nuances impact board dynamics and performance."

